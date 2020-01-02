Limitless VIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (VIP)

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Limitless VIP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Limitless VIP has a market capitalization of $90,143.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Limitless VIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Limitless VIP alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

Limitless VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin. Limitless VIP’s official website is tittiecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling Limitless VIP

Limitless VIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Limitless VIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Limitless VIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Limitless VIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Limitless VIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Limitless VIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.