LINA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,620.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LINA has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $165,620.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.