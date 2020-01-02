Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $811.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.