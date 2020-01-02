Lindsay (LNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.30.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

