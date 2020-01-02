LINKA Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $116,629.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

