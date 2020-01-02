LiquidApps Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $259,746.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,973,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,848,838 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

