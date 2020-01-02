Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $448,172.00 and approximately $39,572.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

