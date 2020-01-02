Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $10.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.