Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0049 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $71,608.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.02427327 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000338 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 657,357,082 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

