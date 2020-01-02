Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $40.07

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Stellarport, Coinone and Bibox. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,769,744 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Covesting, Independent Reserve, xBTCe, BitcoinTrade, DigiFinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinsquare, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Coinut, Bittylicious, ChaoEX, Bitinka, Waves Decentralized Exchange, QuadrigaCX, SouthXchange, Buda, Indodax, Iquant, FCoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, QBTC, WEX, Bitbns, TradeOgre, LBank, B2BX, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bibox, Coinsuper, Bitbank, Negocie Coins, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Ovis, Exmo, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Stellarport, Bitmaszyna, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, DSX, OKCoin.cn, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, CoinsBank, C-Patex, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Koineks, Bitso, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitsane, Bits Blockchain, Mercatox, BitBay, BCEX, CoinFalcon, TDAX, Bitlish, WazirX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Binance, CPDAX, BL3P, Bitstamp, EXX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Cryptomate, BTCC, Kraken, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, Graviex, LakeBTC, DOBI trade, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, OTCBTC, IDCM, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Cryptohub, Liquid, Koinim, TOPBTC, Lykke Exchange, Nanex, BX Thailand, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, COSS, C2CX, Bithesap, LocalTrade, OKCoin International, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Coinbase Pro, BtcTurk, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, MBAex, BitForex, Huobi, Korbit, Coinbe, Koinex, Exrates, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Upbit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, ABCC, CryptoBridge, BitMarket, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Coinone and HBUS. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

