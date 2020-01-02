Litecoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $39,707.00 and $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,812.44 or 2.55046453 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020505 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,644,698 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.