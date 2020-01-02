Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LYG stock remained flat at $$3.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 959,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,994. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

