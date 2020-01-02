Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $304,924.00 and approximately $66,091.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00769800 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001387 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,202,447 coins and its circulating supply is 18,202,435 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

