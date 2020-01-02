LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $481,912.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $481,912.00 and $53,527.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00338448 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014144 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003506 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

