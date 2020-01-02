LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $13,648.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gatecoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009288 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003166 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Kucoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.