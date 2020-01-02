LogMeIn (LOGM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) recently:

12/18/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.05 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

12/18/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/17/2019 – LogMeIn is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – LogMeIn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/17/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – LogMeIn is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – LogMeIn is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

LOGM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 588,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 41.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

