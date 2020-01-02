Loki Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005324 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $18,178.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.01828164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.02789865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00571815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00638410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00387424 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,999,303 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

