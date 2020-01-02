Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.33 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $15.29 million and $3.33 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Coinbe and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,223,481 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, DragonEX, Allbit, Tidex, CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, DEx.top, Coinbe, Hotbit, DDEX, YoBit, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

