Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.35 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $2.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Kucoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,223,481 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Coinbe, Allbit, DDEX, IDEX, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Poloniex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, YoBit, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Bittrex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

