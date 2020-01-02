Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $823.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

