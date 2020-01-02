Loopring Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, OTCBTC and Bitbns. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and $1.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,878,890 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Bithumb, IDAX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, DragonEX, YoBit, Bittrex, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tokenomy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

