Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 145,679 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $43,815,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

