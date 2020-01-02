LoyalCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $184.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $184.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

