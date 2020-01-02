Luckin Coffee Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 68,278 put options on the company. This is an increase of 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,041 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

NYSE:LK opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

