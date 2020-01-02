LUNA (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.56 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX. LUNA has a market cap of $58.23 million and $3.56 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex, Bitrue and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

