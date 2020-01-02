Lunyr Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3.67 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.