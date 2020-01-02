LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Insiders have sold 236,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,627 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT by 2,285.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $175,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LYFT by 112.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,564,000 after acquiring an additional 906,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LYFT by 104.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 222.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.