Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce sales of $228.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.40 million to $246.40 million. Macerich reported sales of $215.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $877.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.60 million to $936.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $908.47 million, with estimates ranging from $848.80 million to $984.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its holdings in Macerich by 8.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,961,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 66,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 762,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $630,000.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

