Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Hits $910,998.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $910,998.00 and $15.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

