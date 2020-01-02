Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $424.78 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, CoinMex, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, BitMart, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.