Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $674,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLVF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 5,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.46. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

