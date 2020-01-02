Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Cap of $161,883.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Manna has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $161,883.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000339 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,883.39 or 0.96431471 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,591,972 coins and its circulating supply is 567,316,981 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

