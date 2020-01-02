Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $29.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.22 billion and the highest is $30.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $32.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $122.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.68 billion to $123.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $156.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

