MARK.SPACE Price Hits $0.0014 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 122.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Liquid and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001257 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

