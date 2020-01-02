MARK.SPACE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $732,420.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, COSS, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

