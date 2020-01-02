Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Sells $457,876.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MKL traded up $12.05 on Thursday, hitting $1,155.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,563. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Markel by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Markel by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

