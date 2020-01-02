MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAKSY. HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.