Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

MAR stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.