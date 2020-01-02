Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $131.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

