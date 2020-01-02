Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.41 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

