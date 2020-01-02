MarteXcoin (MXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $30,153.00 and $75.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023137 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008853 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,855,285 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

