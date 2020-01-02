Mary Harris Purchases 2,222 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

LON ITV traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.80 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.81. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.43 ($1.95).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

