Masari Trading Down 5% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Masari has a market cap of $231,291.00 and approximately $818.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.