MassGrid Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. MassGrid has a total market cap of $920,459.00 and $442.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MassGrid has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.01825196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.02800730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00571425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00673999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061021 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00389061 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,457,667 coins and its circulating supply is 75,966,367 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.