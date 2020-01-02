Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0002

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $114,722.00 and approximately $26,681.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.01815261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061804 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

