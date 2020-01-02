Master Contract Token Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $142,636.00 and $28,975.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.01822994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00061176 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

