Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $108,147.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Matchpool has a total market cap of $108,147.00 and $253.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.