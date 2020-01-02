Matic Network (MATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.82 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and approximately $33.82 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matic Network Token Profile

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,549,094,192 tokens. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

