Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $286,352.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00572855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,614,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,466,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HADAX, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.