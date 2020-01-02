Maverick Chain (MVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,868.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $272,974.00 and approximately $2,868.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

